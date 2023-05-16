SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on February 27. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers from Central Station responded to the area of Pier 5 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene, where the victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Antonio Bor, 48, of San Francisco. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, May 11, officers from the Homicide Detail, Narcotics Unit, Crime Gun Investigations Center, and Tactical Unit served the warrant on the 900 block of Jamestown Ave. Bor was arrested and was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide (187a PC), felon in possession of firearm (29800a (1) PC), shooting at a person from vehicle (26100(c) PC), and discharging a firearm from a vehicle (26100(d) PC).

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.