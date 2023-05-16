SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on May 9 in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired throughout the region.

The SFPD reported that on May 3, a series of bank robberies started occurring in San Francisco. The robberies followed a similar modus operandi (M.O) in which the suspect would enter a bank, hand a teller a note, and demand money. In five of the nine incidents, the tellers complied, and the suspect successfully stole U.S. Currency and fled the scene. The bank robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

-May 3, 2023, on the 200 block of Winston Drive

-May 5, 2023, on the 2000 block of Irving Street

-May 8, 2023, on the 6100 block of Geary Boulevard

-May 8, 2023, on the 600 block of 8th Street

-May 8, 2023, on the 300 block of Clement Street

-May 8, 2023, on the 1800 block of Irving Street

-May 9, 2023, on the 2600 block of Ocean Avenue

-May 9, 2023, on the 2000 block of Irving Street

The SFPD Robbery Detail led the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, investigators obtained images of the suspect from surveillance video and disseminated a crime alert to SFPD officers.

On May 9, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers from Taraval Police Station responded to the 2000 block of Irving Street for a report of a bank robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim and witnesses who indicated the suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect stole cash and fled the scene on a bicycle.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers from Richmond Station observed a suspect on Geary Street that matched the description of the bank robbery suspect. As the officers attempted to detain the suspect, a brief pursuit ensued. Officers from Taraval Station responded to the scene and assisted to place the suspect into custody. Investigators determined probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as Julien Lee, 34, and placed him under arrest on scene.

He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for four counts of second-degree robbery (211 PC), four counts of second-degree attempted robbery (664/211 2nd PC), eight counts of second-degree burglary (459 2nd PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), and outstanding warrants out of San Francisco for robbery, burglary, and grand theft.

The SFPD are still investigating the bank robberies. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.