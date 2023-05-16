SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department indicated in a news release on May 11 that members of the Narcotics Detail and Tenderloin Police Station intercepted deadly drugs earmarked for the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported in a news release that as part of their ongoing efforts, the Narcotics Detail obtained a search warrant for Darwin Betanco, 31, of Oakland, who was identified as a suspect involved in the sales of narcotics in the Tenderloin District. Also listed on the search warrants were two locations in Oakland, California and a vehicle connected to Betanco.

On May 3, officers from the SFPD Narcotics Detail located Betanco on the 700 block of Turk Street and placed him into custody without incident. Officers conducted a search of Betanco’s vehicle and located approximately 2.7 pounds of suspected narcotics.

Officers a short-time later served a search warrant at a residence located on the 1800 block of Solano Way in Oakland. During the search, 10 adults and a juvenile were detained inside the residence. Officers located and seized numerous suspected narcotics, two firearms including a loaded unregistered, un-serialized firearm also known as a “ghost gun,” over $7,000 in U.S. Currency, and other evidence related to the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, investigators developed probable cause to arrest one of the detained adults, identified as Wendy Argueta, 25, of Oakland and placed her under arrest on scene. The detained individuals were released from the scene.

Officers served a search warrant on the 1300 block of 64th Avenue in Oakland. During the search, Ricky Murillo, 19, of Oakland was detained. As a result of the search warrant, officers located and seized evidence related to the investigation and developed probable cause to arrest Murillo and placed him into custody on scene.

Argueta and Murillo were transported to Santa Rita County Jail. Argueta was booked on for numerous narcotic related charges, child endangerment (273(a) PC), and possession of a “ghost gun” (24610 PC). He was booked for charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 HS) and open or maintain a drug house (11366 HS).

Betanco was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked for two outstanding warrants for numerous narcotics related charges. He was also booked on charges of possession for sales of fentanyl (11351 H&S), possession for sales of cocaine base (11351.5 H&S), possession for sale of methamphetamine (11378 H&S), possession for sale of heroin (11351 H&S), maintain narcotics in a residence where drugs are sold/maintained (11366 H&S), transporting controlled substances (fentanyl, cocaine) (11352(a) H&S), and transporting controlled substances (methamphetamine) (11379(a) H&S).

As a result of these arrests and search warrants, the following amounts of narcotics were seized:

-5.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl

-1.1 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

-5.3 ounces of suspected cocaine base

-4.6 ounces of suspected cocaine power

The SFPD indicated the case is still an active investigation.

While arrests have been made, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.