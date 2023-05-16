SAN FRANCISCO—A man who was collecting cans by San Francisco’s Torpedo Wharf fell and was submerged under 16 feet of water. This prompted a rescue mission on Tuesday, May 16, which consisted of a team of drivers, boats and a helicopter.

Witnesses made the report around 10 a.m. after they saw the man fall in the bay. When he first fell he was struggling to stay afloat. The man was found at the base of the day and was rescued by the divers. According to officials, he was under water for about 46 minutes and was deemed clinically dead at first. They performed life-saving measures before he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Details about the man who fell are currently unknown.