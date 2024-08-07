SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 6, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on August 5, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Market Street regarding a shot spotter activation in the area.

While en route, officers learned that an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Market Streets. Officers and medics rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found another victim at 7th and Stevenson Streets. The adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported by medics to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a third victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Market Street. The adult male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading this investigation and no arrests or details on a suspect(s) have been disclosed. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.