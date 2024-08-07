SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 5, 2024, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Jonathan Jacobo, 35, was charged in connection to a Mission District sexual assault in 2021. Jacobo is charged with one count of rape by force (PC 261(a)(2)), one count of oral copulation by force (PC 287(c)(2)(a), one count of sexual battery by restraint (PC 243.4(a)), and one count of domestic violence (PC 273.5(a)). He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

According to court documents, the victim met Jacobo in 2019 as they both worked in the field of affordable housing. The relationship turned into a friendship and then into a more intimate relationship. In February 2021, the victim ended the intimate relationship and made it clear to Jacobo that she was only interested in a platonic friendship.

On April 3 and April 4, 2021, prosecutors allege that Jacobo sexually assaulted the victim after she had explicitly communicated to him that she did not want any sexual contact, which he stated he understood. He allegedly assaulted the victim in his home.

While charges have been filed, the case is still under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.