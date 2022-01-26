SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on Friday, January 21. The SFPD reported at approximately 11:49 p.m. officers from the Mission Station responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred inside a bar on the 3000 block of Mission Street. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers provided medical aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Authorities have not made in arrests in connection to the deadly stabbing. No details of the suspect(s) has been disclosed to the public. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.