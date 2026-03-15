SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they are investigating a fatal stabbing that transpired in the Southern District.

The SFPD reported on March 13, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 900 block of Howard Street regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the victim suffering from stab wounds and rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures; the victim was declared deceased on scene. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD’. Tipsters may remain anonymous.