HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a hook-up/couple that I never expected in the soap opera arena. I’m talking about that cliff-hanger of an episode last Friday on “General Hospital,” that witnessed Carly Corinthos and Valentin Cassadine hook-up. It was steamy, so steamy I started to question if ABC was able to show this on daytime TV. Do Laura Wright and James Patrick Stuart have chemistry? Absolutely so this pairing works, and where it goes, I’m beyond curious.

Why? Carly is with Brennen, but she’s duping him because she is so livid he has been lying to her for months about her daughter, Josslyn being part of the WSB. Josslyn has been good hiding the truth, but remember, Josslyn is responsible for that murder that Brennen covered up for her, and the fact that she knows Carly has been hiding Valentin at her house is stunning. Yes, the relationship between mother and daughter is quite fraught.

Carly is slightly spiraling as she tries to connect all the dots to bring down Brennen. There is a problem: Jason Morgan also knows that Carly has been harboring a fugitive aka Valentin. He was not pleased, and all this talk about Jason wanting to update his will and ensure Danny is taken care of in case something happens to him screams disaster.

Danny has already lost Sam, and the thought of him losing his father will absolutely devastate and I mean devastate this teen who is in love with Charlotte, who just happens to be his cousin in some convoluted way. Fans already know Steve Burton is taking a leave from “GH,” how the character is written out, is not yet known. So, this will be a dagger for many storylines include that romance with Britt.

Yeah, I don’t get that romance with Danny and Charlotte, and the fact that these two are sneaking around. Charlotte is sneaky because she heard Brennen and Nina talking. Charlotte was not happy to discover that Nina is buttering her up to gain information on Valentin’s location. That ominous warning from Charlotte noting she will warn Nina what she can do as a Cassadine. That little girl has always been a devil; she is only going to get worse as she gets older.

Nina spilled to Willow that she had Brennen delete that footage that would have pegged her near Drew’s house and would have sealed her fate for a guilty verdict in court for his shooting. Willow was surprisingly tame in her response, realizing her mother was only doing everything she could to protect her daughter, not knowing her daughter is actually guilty. That is going to break Nina’s heart when she discovers that Willow actually shot Drew.

Carly is an important piece in all this mayhem because while she wants to bring Jack down, she’s getting closer to Valentin, she also is connecting the dots with McCollom and Marco. She spotted them very cozy at Bobbie’s, and it has her Spidey senses tingling. It is just a matter of time before the dots are connected.

Maxie has made her choice when it comes to Nathan and Spinelli. She chose Spinelli for those wanting to know, which means Nathan and Lulu are free to act on their feelings right? Not so much? When Maxie learned what unfolded with Lulu and Nathan, she was not pleased. Jealous much? My thing is if you have told Nathan he is free to move on with his life, why do you care if Lulu is the person he chooses to move forward with. Yes, she is your bestie, but you’re no longer with the man who you considered your true love. I’m not sure where this narrative will go, but this is interesting to watch.

Sonny being Sonny has slept with another District Attorney. Like this is a trend people, it happens all the time, so I’m not surprised by this turn of events and to be honest I don’t care. Marco and Lucas are doing all in their power to get a hold of Britt’s medicine from Wyndemere to try to reverse engine an antidote for her. Marco is about to betray Jenz and I wonder precisely how he will respond to his son’s betrayal.

Speaking of Jenz, he has his hand in another jar, because he’s forcing Willow to have Scout at home with Drew instead of Alexis, which Alexis is not happy with. I just want her to blurt out, “I know you shot Drew!” Now that Willow has Drew’s senate seat, she is about to be Jenz’s puppet unaware this guy has been doing dirty deeds for months behind the scenes like killing that judge and then pointing the finger at Drew.

I am expecting something big to happen as we near May Sweeps with Jenz, McCollom, Valentin and Carly, fun times are headed are way.