SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the ffSan Francisco Police Department and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives recovered two firearms and cocaine salt while serving simultaneous search warrants. Investigators obtained search warrants for the person, vehicle, and premises of 24-year-old Miguel Rengifo-Paez who was arrested during the searches on July 23.

Officers observed Rengifo-Paez exit a building on the 600 block of 43rd Avenue and took him into custody at approximately 11:38 a.m. Investigators searched each premises on the list while Rengifo-Paez was being detained, according to a police report.

Investigators recovered a loaded handgun, firearm accessories, and approximately 26 grams of cocaine salt at the 43rd Avenue location. A loaded AR-15 machine pistol, numerous rounds of ammunition in varying calibers, and firearm accessories were found at Monterey Boulevard. Investigators also located a loaded high-capacity magazine in Rengifo-Paez’s vehicle.

Rengifo-Paez was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of possession of firearms by felon convicted of a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of condition of probation, carrying a loaded firearm in public or in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of an assault weapon in California, possession of a large capacity magazine, and probation violation.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active. The SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.