SAN FRANCISCO—A male suspect was detained after attacking firefighters at 18th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on July 27. Police took the suspect into custody after chasing him on foot.

Police assistance was requested on scene after firefighters reported being under attack at approximately 8:53 a.m. The suspect jumped on the firetruck, stole a radio, and was involved in a physical altercation with firefighters, according to firefighters on Citizen.

Firefighters reported that Police chased the suspect on foot and detained him. Medics arrived on scene to evaluate the suspect, according to Citizen.

No further information has been given regarding the stolen radio or the suspect’s identity. No further units were requested during this incident.