SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city.

During each incident, the suspect was reported to enter the bank, approach an employee, and demand money. The suspect was only able to flee the scene with money in one of the three incidents. The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations.

-January 3, 2023, on the 1900 block of Union Street

-January 3, 2023, on the 3600 block of Geary Blvd

-January 4, 2023, on the 300 block of Folsom

The investigation was led by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Through the course of the investigation, investigators obtained images of the suspect from surveillance footage and disseminated a crime alert through department-wide email.

On January 4, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers from Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Folsom Street for a report of an attempted bank robbery. Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect. The investigators determined probable cause to arrest the individual, identified as Tracey Drew, 36, of Mather, who was taken into custody without incident.

Drew was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for robbery (211 PC), three counts of second-degree burglary (459 2nd PC), two counts of kidnapping for robbery (209(b)(1) PC), and two counts of second-degree attempted robbery (664/211 2nd PC).

The suspect is currently under investigation for a bank robbery that occurred out of the county on January 3. Drew has also been placed under arrest for other violent crimes that occurred outside of San Francisco County that took place only days prior to his arrest on January 4.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.