SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, January 9, 2023 that a suspect was arrested in connection to an aggravated assault that transpired on a Muni Bus in December 2022. The SFPD reported that at approximately 11:21 a.m. on December 3, 2022, officers from the Northern Station responded to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street for a report of an assault on a Muni Bus.

After officers arrived, they found a 79-year-old female who was assaulted. The victim was boarding the 38 Line coach at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street when an unknown male suspect, in an unprovoked attack, kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground. The victim struck her head on a railing as she fell to the ground. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers provided aid and summoned medics who transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers conducted an investigation and located witnesses and surveillance of the incident.

The SFPD General Work Unit took over the investigation. During the course of the investigation, San Francisco Juvenile Probation officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile male of San Francisco. Probation officers informed investigators that the juvenile was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for another matter. General Work investigators developed probable cause to arrest the male juvenile for the aggravated assault. On December 29, 2022, the juvenile was transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked for charges of aggravated assault (245(a)(4) PC) and elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.