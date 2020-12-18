SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 91-year-old Yutam Wang.

Wang’s wife filed a missing person’s report on Monday, December 14. According to the authorities, the wife left the couple’s apartment on the 200 block of Eddy Street to go to the grocery store around 10:30 a.m.

Police say when she came back around 12:30 p.m., Wang was gone.

“Wang is considered ‘at-risk’ due to underlying health issues. Wang was last seen wearing a grey jacket, green shirt, and blue pants with white stripes,” said the San Francisco Police Department in a press release.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in Wang’s disappearance. Anyone who sees Mr. Wang is asked to contact their local police department and to be prepared to give dispatches Wang’s current location and a description.

Anyone with information can call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to tell investigators any information regarding Wang. All tipsters will remain anonymous.