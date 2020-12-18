UNITED STATES—What is it about money that just stays on the brain no matter how hard we fight to rid ourselves of it? Money seems to dictate life and I don’t like uttering those words, but it does for so many Americans. We want it, we want more of it, we need it to do simple things in life, money tends to control us more than we control it. That brings a big question to the playground: what can we do to change that dichotomy?

It all starts with the mind. I know it sounds super cliché, but you have to understand the power of positive thinking matters so much more than you can ever imagine. I don’t fully believe that notion people have that if you think of something you make it come to fruition. I do believe if you channel your energy into positive things, that those things will return your way. However, just thinking about something doesn’t make it happen: you have to actively aim to make that ‘thought’ or ‘goal’ come to light.

Money is similar and this is coming from someone who works in sales. Sales don’t just happen because you want them to happen. It does require a bit of strategy and productivity that it takes for those sales to start to come your way. I mean sales don’t just fall out of the sky; the one thing I’ve learned in my years of working is that SALES drive any company’s survival. Even if you think they don’t they do America! If the company is not making money, it becomes difficult to cover overhead (payroll, expenses, etc.), which ultimately means you go out of business.

There are those on the outside, who don’t see it or understand that and thinks money just falls out of the sky as if it is supposed to. What I have come to discover is that money can be a major stressor in life and when stress is equated to money it raises major problems. We can become so wound up about money and needing it for this and needing it for that and your life can spiral as a result. Waiting for that next paycheck, putting off a bill here to have a bit more breathing room, the list goes on and on.

So sometimes when you are dealing with money you just have to forget about it and let it go. Stop thinking about it, don’t stress about it, don’t worry about it, whatever is going to happen is going to happen. You can’t put yourself in a mental basket or a potential health ailment worrying about things that are out of your control. I know it sounds easier said than done, but I’m a firm believer that moment of inner peace helps bring a bit of clarity to your life, that clarity opens the doors for potential solutions to come your way.

When you have a clear mind you can develop a plan, an attack of action or some solution to the problem. Is it going to happen at the snap of a finger? No, but the gears will start to crank and that cranking will help ease that stress that money is putting on your life. It can get to the point that you don’t want to eat, you can’t sleep and a host of other problems plague you along the way. Even the rich tend to have money woes because they are constantly worried about ways to bring in more money to keep living that esteemed life they have become so accustomed to.

Money dictates the economy it dictates how we live, how we sleep, where we live and what we do. We work countless hours, are taxed heavily and get little sleep to earn a paycheck. As soon as we get it, with a snap of a finger that money is gone. Money flows, it comes and goes and once we just let that be, it makes our lives so much easier. We don’t stress about it, we don’t have sleepless night about it, we don’t let money control our lives.

It is a commodity America, a tradeable commodity at best and those on top can fall overnight, but those who have struggled for years could blow up overnight or see things turn for the better in their financial world. You may be struggling today, this week, this month, this year, but tomorrow is a new day and your money blues could be a thing of the past you just have to think positive.

Written By Zoe Mitchell