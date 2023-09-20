SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating, Knowledge Shepard, a missing juvenile at risk. The SFPD reported that Shepard was reported missing on Friday, September 15. He was last seen entering the Embarcadero BART Station at approximately 7 p.m. “Shepard is fascinated with buses and trains and usually rides MUNI or BART,” the SFPD stated.

Shepard is described as a 13-year-old male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall. He weighs 98 pounds, has a bald head, and brown eyes. He is considered “at-risk” due to a preexisting medical condition. He was last seen wearing a black “Nike” hoodie sweatshirt with ripped sleeves, a burgundy harness, gray khaki pants, and white shoes with blue and orange checkmarks.

Anyone who locates Knowledge Shepard should contact 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

The SFPD announced via their Facebook page that Knowledge was located on Tuesday, September 19.