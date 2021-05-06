SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are seeking help from the public to find the victim of an aggravated assault. The SFPD released the image of the woman in the incident on Tuesday, May 4 in an effort to identify the victim and get a better idea of what occurred leading up to the assault.

On Sunday, May 2, the SFPD responded to an aggravated assault on the #5 Fulton muni train at around 2:25 p.m. The bus driver told police a woman had her hair set on fire by a male teen who ran away immediately afterwards with two people of interest.

The suspect was a Black teen who was last seen wearing a red long sleeve top with colored logo on the front with matching red pants and a black backpack. They were seen running eastbound towards McAllister Street.

The unknown victim was aided by passengers and left the scene before police could arrive to receive an official statement from her. Authorities describe the victim as being between 50 and 60 years old with dark hair and she was wearing eyeglasses. Investigators urge the victim to come forward to give a statement to the police department.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.