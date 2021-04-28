SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is seeking public assistance to find the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred on Saturday, April 24, at 12:20 a.m.

Just past midnight on April 24, the SFPD responded to calls of a vehicle accident that involved a pedestrian at Geary and Park Presidio Boulevards. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male victim that was suffering life-threatening injuries from the collision. Although medics were immediately rushed to the aid of the male victim, they were unable to save the unidentified victim, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) took over the investigation, for the driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene of the collision, resulting in the TCIU declaring the incident a “hit-and-run.”

According to a statement, the suspect vehicle is “possibly a dark-colored Mini Cooper convertible.” The car was traveling northbound on Park Presidio when it ran into the victim pedestrian walking on a crosswalk at Park Presidio and Geary Boulevard. The police statement identified that the suspect vehicle is expected to have front-end damage.

The SFPD is asking for any information regarding the incident, including cell phone or surveillance camera video. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the SFPD TCIU mainline at 1-415-553-1641, the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.