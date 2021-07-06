SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating the suspect of a stabbing incident that happened on a Muni bus. The suspect stabbed a 31-year-old male victim two times while sitting next to him on the bus.

SFPD officers from the Northern Station responded to the area of Steiner and Green Streets regarding a stabbing on June 10. Officers located the victim on the bus suffering from stab wounds at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told officers the suspect was sitting adjacent from him when he stood up and stabbed the victim, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he did not know the suspect prior to the stabbing incident nor was the attack provoked. The suspect excited the bus and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old male adult who is approximately 6’0 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, dark blue jeans, and adidas shoes with gold or white stripes.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. This incident is being investigated by the Northern Station Investigations Team and the SFPD’s Muni Task Force.