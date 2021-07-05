SAN FRANCISCO—13 people were displaced during a one-alarm residential fire that is believed to have been caused by fireworks landing on the rooftop of the building. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to over five fires on the night of July 4.

Firefighters responded to a report of residential fire at 1674 Kirkwood Avenue at approximately 3:11 a.m. The fire spread to the first and second floors of the building where two water hoses were needed to battle both fires, according to Citizen.

Police arrived on scene to redirect and block traffic on Newhall and 3rd Streets. The Red Cross was requested to aid the 13 residents who were displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters advised the fire was under control at approximately 3:39 a.m.

The fire is thought to have started from fireworks that landed and ignited on the rooftop of the building, according to police via Citizen. No injuries were reported by the SFFD from this fire.

The SFFD responded to at least five outside fires including the residential fire on Kirkwood Avenue, 19th and Bryant Streets, 19th and York Streets, 20th, and Irving Streets, and 22nd and Harrison Streets.

The SFFD reported via Twitter that these fires and multiple others that occurred on the night of July 4 have been extinguished. No injuries have been reported as a result of these fires.