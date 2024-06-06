SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 31, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed in a news release that on May 30, they seized over 522.4 grams of narcotics and made 10 arrests during a one-day law enforcement operation around the Tenderloin District.

The operation, which occurred throughout the day Wednesday, May 29 was planned by the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Out of the 10 arrests – five are suspected of possession for sales of narcotics.

Wednesday’s operation included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

“The SFPD would like to thank the assistance of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and the Army National Guard who were instrumental in this operation. We will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable,” the SFPD stated.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.