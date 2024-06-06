SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 4, the San Francisco Fire Department disclosed on their Facebook page that just after 6 p.m., two individuals were stuck on a cliffside at Marshal Beach.

The San Francisco Fire Department, with the help of the California Patrol participated in two rescues of two adults— the first person was rescued by the SFFD by a rope rescue line. The second victim was rescued by California Highway Patrol helicopter with a San Francisco Fire Department paramedic helicopter rescue technician affecting the Line rescue.

Both individuals were assessed by paramedics from the SFFD and deemed to be uninjured. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.