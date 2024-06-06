SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 4, the San Francisco Mayor’s Office disclosed that the Mayor, the San Francisco Human Services Agency (SFHSA), and Bayview Hunters Point Multipurpose Senior Services celebrated the grand opening of the District 10 Community Market in Bayview-Hunters Point. The Market officially opened its doors to serve the community on Wednesday, June 5.

The District 10 Community Market is a brand new 4,000 square-foot food empowerment market that provides a wide selection of free groceries to residents who are dealing with food insecurity in the Southeast corridor of the city. It will connect families in the neighborhood to social services and serve as a community hub for resources and services.

SFHSA awarded Bayview Hunters Point Multipurpose Senior Services the contract to serve as the operator of the new market that will eventually support 4,500 community members.

SFHSA partners with community organizations to provide free and nutritious food assistance to San Franciscans who need it most. Food programming includes grocery vouchers, grocery distribution through community-based organizations, congregate and delivered meals for seniors and adults with disabilities, prepared meals for families, and community kitchens.

District 10 includes neighborhoods classified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as food deserts, or regions that lack reliable access to grocery stores and food resources. The 94124 zip code – which corresponds to Hunters Point – is one of the lowest income neighborhoods in San Francisco. The District 10 Community Market was modeled after food empowerment markets operating in two other major cities: Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe and Nashville’s The Store.

“Food Empowerment Markets, like the Community Market pilot that we are celebrating today, provide dignity and choice for people who experience food insecurity,” said Trent Rhorer, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Services Agency. “By offering families and people with dietary restrictions the ability to choose healthy and culturally appropriate food options for themselves, rather than receiving food boxes that may not be tailored to their individual food choices and needs, we minimize food waste while also providing a better experience for residents.”

The Market will serve community members who are low-income and meet all of the following criteria:

-Be a resident of 94124, 94107, or 94134 zip codes

-Receive public assistance, including programs such as CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKs; or is otherwise low-income (as defined by earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level)

-Have children in the household or have a diet-related illness

-Be referred by a community organization in the Market’s referral network

“The District 10 Community Market will bring more dignity and choice to food distribution in San Francisco,” said Cathy Davis, Executive Director of Bayview Hunters Point Multipurpose Senior Services. “We are so grateful for all of the partnerships and support to make this dream a reality – it truly took a village to make it happen!”

Over 380 households in the last 9 months made up of 1,500 people were served through the temporary grocery program at Bayview Senior Services’ Carroll Avenue location; those families are now immediately eligible to access the District 10 Community Market

By June 2025, the market is expected to serve 1,500 households a month, and a corresponding 4,500 community members.