SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 6, the San Francisco Police Department reported in a news release that on June 5, at approximately 10:09 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the 500 block of Dolores Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the region and provided aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.