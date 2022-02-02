SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has increased the reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the serial homicide suspect known as ‘The Doodler.” The initial reward which was $100,000 was raised to $200,000 on January 22, 2022, marking the anniversary of the first murder committed by the suspect back in 1975.

According to the SFPD, during the mid-1970s, the SFPD investigated several violent assaults of gay, White males. As a result of the investigation, at least one victim provided information that led to a forensic sketch of the suspect that was developed in 1975.

That victim was able to provide authorities with information noting that the suspect indicated he was a cartoonist and the suspect was doodling while conversing with the victim in a late-night diner.

During the same period of time, five victims were found murdered in the Ocean Beach / Golden Gate Park area. As a result of a new investigation, it is believed that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the “Doodler.” On April 27, 1975, Andrews was a victim of an assault at Land’s End. He was found unconscious and never regained consciousness dying several weeks later. All six (6) victims are believed to be Gay Caucasian males.

A forensic sketch that shows an “age progression” of the suspect was created and is attached to the most current Crime Bulletin (see attached).

The SFPD Homicide Detail is actively working this cold case investigation and anyone with deails is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can contact Cold Case Investigators Sergeant Alan Levy (415 553-9245, alan.levy@sfgov.org), Investigator Daniel Dedet (415 553-1450, daniel.dedet@sfgov.org), or Investigator Daniel Cunningham (415 553-9515, daniel.cunningham@sfgov.org). Tipsters will remain anonymous.