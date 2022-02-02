SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder that transpired on December 31, 2021. The SFPD reported that at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers from Richmond Station responded to the 200 block of Cornwall Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered Oregon resident, Takota Smith, 24, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene where the victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The investigation was led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. During the investigation, investigators determined that during the shooting incident, Smith was robbed of his vehicle along with his three-month-old mixed breed puppy, “Azula.”

Investigators developed information that identified three suspects, a 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old males, all Richmond, CA residents. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail, SFPD Tactical Unit, and officers from the Richmond Police Department, served simultaneous search warrants at two locations in Richmond. The three suspects were taken into custody without incident. During the search warrant service, investigators located “Azula” and Smith’s car along with firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to the homicide. The suspects were later transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges of murder (187(a) PC), robbery (211 PC) and conspiracy (182 PC).

The SFPD Homicide Detail would like to thank the Richmond Police Department for their help in this investigation. The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.