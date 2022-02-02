SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a looting suspect who was armed with a gun on Thursday, January 27. The SFPD reported on November 19, 2021, officers responded to the Union Square area for reports of looting and vandalism of retail establishments. Officers made several arrests in connection with the looting and vandalism, but several suspects remained outstanding. The San Francisco Police Department Investigations Bureau continued their efforts to identify and hold additional suspects accountable for their actions that night.

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., officers from Southern Station responded to a disturbance call on the 1300 block of Mission Street. Officers arrived on scene and identified the parties involved. During their investigation, officers positively identified Maljanae Williams, 28. Officers conducted a records check of Williams, that determined that the suspect had three warrants for her arrest. One of the warrants was for her role in the November 2021 Union Square looting. Officers also learned that Williams was on probation and subject to a search condition. Officers exercised Williams’ search condition and located a loaded firearm.

She was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted burglary (664/459 PC), burglary (459 PC), looting (463(a) PC, 463(b) PC), retail theft (490.4(a) PC), vandalism (594(b)(1) PC), Robbery (211 PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC, possession of a firearm with obliterated identification marks (12090 PC).

The San Francisco Police Department Burglary Unit, the Organized Retail Theft Taskforce, and their partners continue to investigate these crimes and anticipate making additional arrests related to the looting events of November 19, 2021.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous