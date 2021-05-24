SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s cable car service will be resuming service this fall after a board meeting the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority had on Tuesday, May 18. The cable cars shut down service back on March 16, 2020 and have not been in use since.

The SFMTA Chief, Jeffrey Tumlin shut down service in an attempt to protect the operators who were at risk. The cable car lines on Hyde Street, Mason Street, and California line will all return to service on an unannounced date. The lines will run their normal service hours of 11 a.m. thru 7 p.m. According to the Board Presentation, the SFMTA will have to “Conduct detailed maintenance inspections on all major systems” before the fall, as well as testing the safety circuits of the cars.

Cable car operators will also have to go through a refresher course since they have not operated the trains in over a year. Line supervisors will also be hired and trained in order to keep the cable cars running smoothly.