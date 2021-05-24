SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department responded to a head-on collision that was reported at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The incident occurred on the corner of 23rd Street and South Van Ness Avenue leaving one vehicle overturned on its side.

Authorities blocked off the intersection from traffic so that the passengers of the vehicles could be looked at by emergency services and so the vehicles could be moved. Firefighters reported that the two occupants of the vehicles were unharmed and were being evaluated by EMS. According to the Citizen app, both occupants were awake and walking on their own volition as of 1:43 p.m.

The vehicles collided in front of The Little Spot Cafe. Footage via the Citizen app depicts one of the vehicles collided into the storefront. No further information is available about the incident.