SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

The incident occurred late on Saturday, May 22. At 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Mission Street, between 7th and 8th Streets. When they arrived at the scene, they found the male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man died shortly after officers arrived.

No arrests have been made yet, nor have any other details been released.

Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

