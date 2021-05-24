SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

The incident occurred late on Saturday, May 22. At 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Mission Street, between 7th and 8th Streets. When they arrived at the scene, they found the male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man died shortly after officers arrived.

No arrests have been made yet, nor have any other details been released.