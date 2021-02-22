SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, February 20, San Francisco celebrated the Chinese New Year, virtually. The official new year took place a week earlier, on February 12, bringing in the “year of the ox.”

The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade & Festival’s Facebook page hosted a pre-parade show through a livestream. The show was hosted by Stephen Chun (CNY Parade MC), Katherine Wu (2019 Miss Chinatown USA), and K. Cheng (Host of Crazy Funny Asians). The three explored some of the unseen moments of the Chinese New Year along with some artwork. Prizes were given out during the livestream.

At 6 p.m., following the Facebook livestream, KTVU 2/KTSF 26 broadcasted the Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Special. The event showcased digital 3D floats, new and past performances, and stories of the history, culture, and people of Chinatown.

Jon M. Chu, a film and television director/producer, and native of the Bay Area, served as “grand marshal” for the special. He tweeted his excitement for the role.

The event can be viewed at https://chineseparade.com/, where viewers can find galleries, highlights, and other coverage of this and past years’ Chinese New Year parades.