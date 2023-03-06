SAN FRANCISCO—Shaw’s Candy Store located in the West Portal neighborhood was robbed on Friday, March 3, at around 5 a.m.

The suspect entered by breaking the glass of the front door which triggered the business’ alarm system. According to surveillance video, the suspect appeared undeterred by the alarms and made his way through the shop getting away with $600 and a cash box.

That day the business posted on social media, “We were robbed. They took cash. Now we will be one of the many boarded up storefronts in the city, when will it stop?”

Shaw’s Candy Store is one of the many small businesses in the area that have been robbed recently. In recent years, multiple business owners have been demanding that the city take action to protect small businesses against smash-and-grab robberies.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 553-0123.