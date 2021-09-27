SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, September 27 that they have arrested several suspects connected to a shooting that transpired in the Mission District. On September 15, at approximately 4:58 p.m. the SFPD reported that officers from the Mission Station responded to a shooting in the region of 21st and Folsom Streets.

Upon arrival officers discovered a 43 year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She told authorities she was on the street taking photos when two unknown males approached her. The suspects demanded her camera, but she refused, which is when one of the suspects pointed a gun at her.

The victim ran away and that’s when she heard the sound of gunfire and was struck in the leg. The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

Investigators from the SPFD Robbery Detail took over the investigation and identified the shooter as Joseisac Lopez, 18, of San Francisco. Investigators identified Jeferson Hernandez, 18, of San Francisco, as the second suspect in the incident.

On September 16, Lopez was stopped by a San Bruno police officer for an unrelated traffic offense. The police officer contacted SFPD investigators who responded to the scene and took Lopez into custody. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted robbery (664/211 PC), assault with a firearm (245(b) PC), and being armed in the commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC).

Investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail, Community Violence Response Team, and officers from Ingleside Station served a search warrant on Lopez’s home on the 200 block of Guttenberg Street. Investigators located several items of evidence connecting Lopez to the 21st Street shooting.

On September 17, officers from Mission Station were patrolling the area of Potrero Avenue and 21st Street when they spotted a vehicle that was wanted in the commission of a felony. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle using the equipped lights and sirens, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. While the vehicle was fleeing it crashed with a bus and continued to flee. No injuries were reported from the collision, but the vehicle continued to flee and evaded capture.

On September 22, Mission Station officers were in the area of 25th and Folsom Streets when they spotted Jeferson. He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators developed information that identified Jeferson as the driver, and sole vehicle occupant, that fled from authorities on September 17. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted robbery (664/211 PC), being armed in the commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC), evading a police officer (2800.2(a) CVC), and hit and run (20002(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.