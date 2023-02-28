SAN FRANCISCO—Suspects in a white Mercedes Benz opened fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood on Monday, February 27, just before 1:50 p.m.

The suspects were driving north on 9th Street and initiated what authorities described as a “car-to-car” shootout. There were shell casings littered along the street as a result of the shooting. The shooters fled the scene driving in the wrong direction on San Francisco Street.

A victim was injured and treated at a nearby hospital. The San Francisco Police Department did not discover the victim at the scene, but were later informed they arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.