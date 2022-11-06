LANCASTER—Pop artist and rapper, Aaron Carter, was found dead inside his Lancaster home on Saturday, November 5, at around 11 a.m. Carter was only 34 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a deceased male found lying in a bathtub. It is unknown who was the first to find him, but reports indicate a house sitter discovered his body. Detectives do not have evidence of foul play at this time.

Carter has had a history of fighting substance abuse and was even featured on the TV series “The Doctors” several years ago where he discussed his battle with pill addiction. He has been in and out of rehab over the years. Authorities do not know if substance abuse played a role in Carter’s death.

He is survived by his fiancé, Melanie Martin, and his 11-month-old son, Prince.

He started his career as an artist in the late 90s. His self-titled debut album came out in 1997 when he was only 9 years old. The album sold over a million copies. A year before his debut album, he performed as the opening act for his older brother Nick Carter, who is a member of the boy band the Backstreet Boys. The band is currently on tour overseas, where Nick addressed the passing of his brother to a crowd during a performance Saturday evening.

His brother, Nick, 42, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 6:

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”