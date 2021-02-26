SAN FRANCISCO—A traffic advisory was issued by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 25, around 3 p.m. after the discovery of a “large sinkhole.”

A seeping hole in the road developed on the Interstate-280 Highway, northbound at 6th Street. Lane #1 on I-280 northbound closed for over three hours while lanes #2 and #3 remained open.

No one was injured, although one driver’s front right wheel was stuck until authorities came to the scene.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) finished completing their emergency repairs at around 6:30 p.m.

I-280 is a highway that connects San Francisco on its northern end to San Jose on its southern end, spanning a total of 57.5 miles long. The portion where the sinkhole formed was on an elevated ramp section of the highway.

Previous articleCourt: Teenagers 14-15 Cannot Be Tried As Adults
Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR