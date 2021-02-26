SAN FRANCISCO—A traffic advisory was issued by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 25, around 3 p.m. after the discovery of a “large sinkhole.”

A seeping hole in the road developed on the Interstate-280 Highway, northbound at 6th Street. Lane #1 on I-280 northbound closed for over three hours while lanes #2 and #3 remained open.

No one was injured, although one driver’s front right wheel was stuck until authorities came to the scene.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) finished completing their emergency repairs at around 6:30 p.m.

I-280 is a highway that connects San Francisco on its northern end to San Jose on its southern end, spanning a total of 57.5 miles long. The portion where the sinkhole formed was on an elevated ramp section of the highway.