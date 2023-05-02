NEW YORK—When it comes to theatre and Broadway there is no bigger accolade than a Tony Award. On Tuesday, May 2, the nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced with the musical, “Some Like It Hot” leading all contenders with a total of 13 nominations including Best Musical. The nominees were announced by “Glee” alum Lea Michele and Myles Frost from the musical “MJ.”

Other big contenders this year include “& Juliet,” “New York, New York” and “Shucked” which earned 9 nominations apiece. The musical “Kimberly Akimbo” picked up 8 nominations. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Musical

-“& Juliet”

-“Kimberly Akimbo”

-“New York, New York”

-“Shucked”

-“Some Like It Hot”

Best Play

-“Ain’t No Mo’

-“Between Riverside and Crazy”

-“Cost of Living”

-“Fat Ham”

-“Leopoldstadt”

Best Revival of a Play

-“August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

-“A Doll’s House”

-“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

-“Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Best Revival of a Musical

-“Into the Woods”

-“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

-“Parade”

-“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Book of a Musical

-“& Juliet”

-“Kimberly Akimbo”

-“New York, New York”

-“Shucked”

-“Some Like It Hot”

Best Original Score

-“Almost Famous”

-“Kimberly Akimbo”

-“KPOP”

-“Shucked”

-“Some Like It Hot”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

-Yahya Abdul Mateen II “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

-Corey Hawkins “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

-Sean Hayes “Good Night, Oscar”

-Stephen McKinley Henderson “Between Riverside and Crazy”

-Wendell Pierce “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

-Jessica Chastain “A Doll’s House”

-Jodie Comer “Prima Facie”

-Jessica Hecht “Summer, 1976”

-Audra McDonald “Ohio State Murders”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Christian Borle “Some Like It Hot”

-J. Harrison Ghee “Some Like It Hot”

-Josh Groban “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

-Brian d’Arcy James “Into the Woods”

-Ben Platt “Parade”

-Colton Ryan “New York, New York”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Annaleigh Ashford “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

-Sara Bareilles “Into the Woods”

-Victoria Clark “Kimberly Akimbo”

-Lorna Courtney “& Juliet”

-Micaela Diamond “Parade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Feature Role in a Play

-Jordan E. Cooper “Ain’t No Mo’

-Samuel L. Jackson “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

-Arian Moayed “A Doll’s House”

-Brandon Uranowitz “Leopoldstadt”

-David Zayas “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role in a Play

-Nikki Crawford “Fat Ham”

-Crystal Lucas-Perry “Ain’t No Mo’

-Miriam Silverman “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

-Katy Sullivan “Cost of Living”

-Kara Young “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Feature Role in a Musical

-Kevin Cahoon “Shucked”

-Justin Cooley “Kimberly Akimbo”

-Kevin Del Aguila “Some Like it Hot”

-Jordan Donica “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

-Alex Newell “Shucked”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role in a Musical

-Julia Lester “Into the Woods”

-Ruthie Ann Miles “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

-Bonnie Milligan “Kimberly Akimbo”

-NaTasha Yvette Williams “Some Like It Hot”

-Betsy Wolfe “& Juliet”

Best Choreography

-Steven Hoggett “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

-Casey Nicholaw “Some Like It Hot”

-Susan Stroman “New York, New York”

-Jennifer Weber “& Juliet”

-Jennifer Weber “KPOP”

Best Direction of a Musical

-Michael Arden “Parade”

-Lear deBessonet “Into the Woods”

-Casey Nicholaw “Some Like It Hot”

-Jack O’Brien “Shucked”

-Jessica Stone “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Direction of a Play

-Saheem Ali “Fat Ham”

-Jo Bonney “Cost of Living”

-Jamie Lloyd “A Doll’s House”

-Patrick Marber “Leopoldstadt”

-Stevie Walker-Webb “Ain’t No Mo’

-Max Webster “Life of Pi”

Oscar-winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is slated to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony will move to the United Palace in New York’s City. The ceremony will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will also be streaming live on Paramount+.