SAN FRANCISCO—Souley Vegan, an exclusive plant-based restaurant, is opening its second location in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 30. The restaurant, located at 90 Charter Oak Ave, will be open for delivery and take-out until further notice.

Tamearra Dyson is the founder, and chef, at Souley Vegan. She opened the first location in Oakland in 2009 after leaving a career in the medical field to find work in something she is more passionate about. She is a single mother, and was broke at the time of her stumbling upon a vacant restaurant location at 301 Broadway in Oakland.

According to the restaurant’s website, Dyson was told that her credit was very poor, and the landlord said that she was unable to lease it to someone with such bad credit. After negotiating with the landlord, pleading to “just take my word,” Tyson was able to secure the restaurant.

The restaurant features authentic Louisiana Creole flavors. All food is prepared from scratch, never frozen with “patience, hard work, and love,” per their website. Some of the Louisiana style menu items include the “New Orleans Okra Gumbo,” “Jazzin’ Jambalaya,” “Creole Spaghetti,” and “Louisiana Hot Link.”

Some common ingredients used to replicate the meat that is common in southern comfort food are tofu, seitan, and falafel. Coconut cream is used in several of the meals to help replicate the creamy, cheesy dishes, such as the “Mac & Cheeze,” and “Roasted Zucchini Etouffee.”

Souley Vegan is available for order on Doordash, Postmates, GrubHub, Caviar, Seamless, and Uber Eats. Their kitchens are fully functioning, but they have no in-person dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.