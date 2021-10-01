UNITED STATES—I recently saw a news story about a debilitating illness one that makes it difficult for people to move because the body’s muscles don’t properly communicate with the brain. That illness is known as dystonia. I was so compelled with the news story that I was watching I couldn’t help, but shed a tear because I’m watching these people deal with a diagnosis that robs them of moving with freedom, yet they have a ton of hope.

At the same time, it forced me to have a hard look in the mirror and say to myself, “Dude, stop complaining your life is not that bad.” Yes, life isn’t as bad as we sometimes like to think it is. I can walk, I can talk, I can see, I can hear, I can touch, I have a home, I have a job, things are NOT as bad as I might think they are and because of that watching that news story helped me realize I need to be more grateful. I need to focus on the positive and not the negative, because I could be in way worse predicaments and that is NOT the case America, so why am I complaining about silly stuff.

That is our problem sometimes, we become so absorbed in our own ‘drama’ we fail to realize there are people out there who are dealing with some serious stuff, things that don’t even touch the surface of the so called stressors we think we have. If you focus on the negative you continue to have the negative dictate and determine your life and how you function and operate on a daily basis.

Geez, it is like sometimes you have to see someone else’s plight in order to realize how good you actually have it. It opens your eyes to not just be more open to the realization that your life is NOT as bad you think it is and you need to be a bit more grateful to the joys of life that you have without limits. There are a lot of people who don’t realize how good they have it, until something they have taken for granted disappears. Think about the people who never had those things and they’ve managed to continue to live their life and not complain about the silly, stupid, insane things that so many of us whine about day in and day out.

You sometimes have to place yourself in the shoes of people who are experiencing real issues in their lives to truly appreciate how good your life is. These people don’t complain and say why me. They just keep on trekking and doing all in their power to live their life to their fullest. With that said, I’m doing more research on Dystonia and ways that I can possibly help medical research find a cure for this debilitating illness. To learn more about Dystonia and how to help find a cure visit www.5Dollarcure.com.

Written By Jason Jones