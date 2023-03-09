SAN FRANCISCO—Students and staff at City College on San Francisco’s Mission Campus have been raising concerns over inadequate heating in many of the campus’s classrooms.

The reported coldest classroom is on the third floor of the Mission Campus where temperatures get as low as 42 degrees. The storms that have hit the area recently have made conditions worse for students and staff alike. According to some instructors, the heating in classrooms hasn’t worked for years.

Malaika Finkelstein is one of the instructors who’s been keeping a blog of the cold classroom concerns. She told NBC that three campuses are affected and instead of giving a clear timeline on when the building’s heat will be fixed, administrators have focused on other solutions like distributing hand warmers.

The college’s administration has provided a free space heater and one packet of hand warmers for classrooms in response to the concerns.

According to research, classroom temperatures should be between 68 and 75 degrees during the winter and 73 and 79 degrees during the summer months. In residential housing, lack of heat is a city emergency code violation.

Staff is hoping that this issue will be fixed by the summer.