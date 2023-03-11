UNITED STATES—Here we go again, we are having this debate once again about Daylight Saving Time. This week we will be pushing our clocks up an hour on Sunday, March 12, which means you’re losing an hour of sleep. There are members in Congress who are looking to pass legislation where we eliminate the notion of Daylight Saving Time permanently.

Look, I am mixed on this issue because I HATE THE NOTION OF LOSING AN HOUR OF SLEEP. It throws off my schedule royally and it is made worse when you have to work because it places you in this situation where you don’t know from one minute to the next if your watch or cell phone will properly adjust to the time difference putting you in a situation where you are constantly checking your clock or watch to ensure you don’t oversleep for work.

Now, I do love the notion when we set our clocks back an hour and YOU GAIN AN HOUR OF SLEEP. Why? Americans barely get enough sleep now and that extra hour gives you the opportunity to catch up on some sleep, watch a bit more TV, work on a special project or a host of other things people. However, I hate the notion of falling back because the amount of sunlight is limited. The thought of the sun not rising till 8 a.m. truly bother me, not to mention that it is dark at 5 p.m. or earlier most of the winter months depending on what part of the country you live in.

Then when you fast-forward that clock it gets brighter a bit earlier during the spring and summer months, but at the same time you give and take, and this notion of eliminating it completely runs the risk of a 9 a.m. sunrise, but guess what it is still getting dark at 6 p.m. I don’t like that. If we had a year-round time change or whatever you want to call it that allows us to have 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness I am ok with that.

I would prefer maybe 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. I thought 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the thought of the sun not coming up till 8 a.m. bothers me because kids have to go to school and that time is vital to ensure it’s not completely dark when kids are walking or waiting at the bus stop.

Not all kids get a ride to school people and that is something that people need to consider and understand, so when our legislators are more focused on time change issues than focusing on how to deter the rising inflation issues plaguing the nation, high rates for gasoline, issues with racism, police brutality, healthcare costs, pharmaceutical companies charging outrageous rates for meds, I have a problem. I mean some people get a bit of power when they’re in Congress and the first thing they do is push their own personal agenda. They always seem to forget about the people who elected them into office are the ones that you work for. I seriously doubt the #1 issue for Americans is losing or gaining an hour of sleep. Your focus needs to be on our needs and wants, not yours.

I don’t hear a ton of people in my inner circle complaining about the time difference. They’re worried about how they’re going to place food on the table, how they’re going to keep the lights on, how they’re going to pay the monthly expenses and have a little bit left over at the same time. It really is a frivolous and stupid argument. We’ve been doing it for years, so why do we all of a sudden want to change it now? We really don’t, so find something else to discuss of potency that actually matters.

Written By Jason Jones