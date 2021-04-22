Summer Together Registration Opens

SAN FRANCISCO—The Summer Together 2021 registration is officially open. Under the Summer Together Initiative, the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks will provide 35 camps at 30 sites across the city, all in three-week sessions, beginning on June 7.

The Summer Together Initiative is a coalition of community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and city departments partnering to offer free in-person and virtual learning experiences for San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) students this summer.

Registrants will be prioritized based on the following factors, which will indicate those with the highest need for the program:

Residents of public housing, RVs and SROs

Families that are experiencing homelessness

Children and youth in the foster care system

English language learners

Low-income families, with a focus on historically impacted communities, including people who identify as African American, Latino/a/x, Native American, Pacific Islander, and/or Asian

Children and youth with disabilities

Families that fall under any of these categories are eligible to participate in the “early registration period” which is from April 19 to May 7. Registration will open May 8 at 10 a.m. for those who do not meet any of the above criteria.

The program will feature:

Academic, in-person learning

Summer camps at sites throughout the city

Virtual arts and academic classes

Free books for every student

SFUSD-based summer programs will take place from June 7 to July 16. All other summer programming will occur from June 14 to August 13.

Interested individuals can register online at sfrecpark.org/register or by calling our hotline at (628) 652-2900.