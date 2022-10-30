Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s Home Burglarized

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into on Thursday, October 27. Thieves managed to take a stove, microwave, and vent from Safai’s home which is under renovation. This crime transpired on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s home was broken into.

On Friday, October 28, at around 10:30 a.m. the District 11 supervisor realized that his home was burglarized when he went to meet a painter. He posted an image of his front door shortly after on Twitter showing how suspects managed to enter the property. He thanked the San Francisco Police Department for their quick response in the same tweet. According to police, the crime likely transpired during the night.

Neither Safai nor the rest of his family members were present during the incident. They were staying at a different location while the home was undergoing renovations.

Police have yet to determine how many suspects were involved in this crime. No arrest has been made and the incident is being investigated by SFPD’s Burglary Unit.

According to reports, this is the second time Safai has become victim to a property crime. Last year, his car was broken into outside of City Hall.

Safai has been vocal about property crime during his career. He has written legislation that allows off-duty officers to work as private security.

The San Francisco News reached out to Ahsha Safai for comment but did not hear back before print.