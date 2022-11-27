Suspect Arrested For Biting Multiple Victims

SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, November 26, a suspect was arrested for biting multiple victims within a home in San Francisco.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 7:19 p.m. When they arrived at Juanita and Evelyn Ways they found three adults who were bleeding. Investigators discovered that the victims were not suffering from stab wounds but were bitten by an unknown suspect. One of the victims was injured by being struck from a door.

Two of the victims were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers rendered aid before paramedics arrived.

Officer Robert Rueca told The San Francisco News that the suspect is an adult male and charges are pending investigation. It is currently unknown what led up to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.