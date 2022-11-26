Suspect Arrested For Hijacking Muni Bus

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect who was allegedly responsible for hijacking a muni bus on Friday, November 25.

Just before 8:00 p.m., a suspect entered a vacant muni bus that was parked along Cortland and Mission streets. The suspect assaulted the bus driver and then drove the bus to 19th and Guerrero. He hit a total of ten vehicles as he was driving erratically down the street.

At 19th and Guerrero is where police arrested the suspect who sustained minor injuries. The bus driver that was assaulted suffered from minor injuries as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.