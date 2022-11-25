Over A Dozen Injured In Multi-Car Collision

SAN FRANCISCO—A multi-car collision transpired on the Bay Bridge on Thursday, November 24, injuring over a dozen adults and children.

The crash occurred at around 12:41 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island which involved a total of seven cars. The San Francisco Fire Department aided about eighteen people, some of which needed to be rescued.

A total of four ambulances arrived on the scene. Some of those injured were treated at the scene and four were transported to a local hospital. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

The San Francisco News contacted the SFFD for more information but did not hear back before print.