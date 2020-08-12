SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 12, campus police at the University of California, San Francisco announced that a man suspected of the robbery and murder of a man at a medical center was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not been released to the public.

On Tuesday, August 11, at 6:15 a.m., the suspect and victim were seen on a surveillance tape engaging in a physical altercation in the lobby of the UCSF Ambulatory Care Center at 11 Irving Street located on the Parnassus campus.

Following the altercation, the victim exited the center and collapsed on the sidewalk of Irving Street. A UCSF nurse eventually arrived at the scene of the incident and attempted to revive him by administering CPR. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department.

The suspect was booked at the San Francisco County Jail and is being charged for first-degree murder and robbery.

The UCSF campus Police can be contacted at 415-476-1414 to report information on the incident that occurred on Tuesday morning.