AMERICA—Sephora’s Welcome Back Sale goes from Friday, August 14, to Sunday, August 23, 11:59 p.m. PT. During the 10 days of the event, customers will be able to purchase alot of beauty products at discount prices in stores or online.

According to Sephora’s website:

“Everyone who is part of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program will have access to a limited-time discount which includes:

$15 off $75 purchase (in stores and online) $20 off $100 purchase (in stores and online).”



Sephora is planning on hosting a game, and the winner receives “A $100 USD eGift Card, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr product (8/14-8/16 and 8/21-8/23 only), or Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler (8/14-8/16 and 8/21-8/23 only).” According to Sephora, each participant must be a Beauty Insider (Sephora’s membership), and clients can join the game once a day. The eGift Card expires after August 30, 2020.

Sephora also provides exclusive membership rewards with points available during the event for in-store purchases. Sephora states that members can change 150 points for a reusable straw set, 250 points for a tumbler, and 500 points for a mug. In addition, starting Friday, August 14, Beauty Insider members will be able to exchange their saved points in return for mini samples from brands, such as Murad, Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, Nars, and Benefit.

Check out their website before the sale starts!