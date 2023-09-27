Suspects In Organized Retail Theft Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, September 23, the San Francisco Police Department reported on its Facebook page that several arrests were made connected to Organized Retail Thefts.

Each of the incidents resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. “There’s more work to be done but we’re proud to highlight the work our officers have accomplished so far,” the SFPD stated on social media.

Officers from Tenderloin Station arrested a trio of suspects responsible for over $100,000 in thefts over the past week from businesses within the Bay Area. Officers were able to recover a plethora of stolen merchandise.

“Well done on a great arrest! But wait, there’s more! Within the past 24 hours officers from Northern Station busted 4 additional suspects, 3 of whom were juveniles, in another unrelated robbery incident in which over $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered,” the SFPD posted on Facebook.