SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday, September 25 they are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that transpired earlier this month. The SFPD reported on September 8, at approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to Richardson Avenue and Lyon Street regarding a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male motorcyclist and a female motorcycle passenger suffering from injuries caused by the collision. Officers summoned medics to the scene that transported both victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victims are still recovering from their injuries. The other driver and vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) is leading the investigation and asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved. No arrests have bene made in the case.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.